Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, RIVN stock has gone up by 5.37%, with a monthly decline of -10.70% and a quarterly plunge of -22.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.58%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Rivian Automotive Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.16% for RIVN’s stock, with a -11.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.01. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) is $26.62, which is $10.47 above the current market price. The public float for RIVN is 665.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 15.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of RIVN on November 16, 2023 was 36.44M shares.

RIVN) stock’s latest price update

Rivian Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: RIVN)’s stock price has decreased by -6.30 compared to its previous closing price of 17.24. However, the company has seen a 5.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-15 that The long-term trend favors electric vehicle (EV) production even if it’s not a smooth transition. That certainly appears to be the opinion of analysts.

Analysts’ Opinion of RIVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RIVN stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for RIVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RIVN in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $29 based on the research report published on October 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

RIVN Trading at -17.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RIVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.58%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -30.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RIVN rose by +6.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.64. In addition, Rivian Automotive Inc saw -12.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RIVN starting from McDonough Claire, who sale 3,265 shares at the price of $24.24 back on Sep 15. After this action, McDonough Claire now owns 173,030 shares of Rivian Automotive Inc, valued at $79,144 using the latest closing price.

McDonough Claire, the Chief Financial Officer of Rivian Automotive Inc, sale 3,625 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that McDonough Claire is holding 72,304 shares at $49,699 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RIVN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-413.51 for the present operating margin

-199.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rivian Automotive Inc stands at -407.24. The total capital return value is set at -37.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -37.20. Equity return is now at value -43.52, with -31.76 for asset returns.

Based on Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN), the company’s capital structure generated 11.67 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.45. Total debt to assets is 9.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.01.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.91 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Rivian Automotive Inc (RIVN) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.