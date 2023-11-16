Real-Time Update: Telus Corp. (TU) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a 3.53% increase in the past week, with a 6.62% gain in the past month, and a 5.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for TU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.72% for TU stock, with a simple moving average of -4.90% for the last 200 days.

Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 43.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Telus Corp. (TU) by analysts is $19.60, which is $1.73 above the current market price. The public float for TU is 1.45B, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.49% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of TU was 1.73M shares.

TU) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Telus Corp. (NYSE: TU) has surged by 0.90 when compared to previous closing price of 17.71, but the company has seen a 3.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that Deluxe bonds can play a useful role in your portfolio, but dividend traps can seriously hurt your retirement. A dividend trap is a stock that has nothing to offer besides its yield. Having high-yield stocks in your portfolio is not a bad strategy as long as they provide dividend growth.

TU Trading at 6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TU rose by +3.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.82. In addition, Telus Corp. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.65 for the present operating margin

+16.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Telus Corp. stands at +8.83. The total capital return value is set at 7.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.48. Equity return is now at value 4.89, with 1.46 for asset returns.

Based on Telus Corp. (TU), the company’s capital structure generated 151.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.28. Total debt to assets is 46.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 135.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To sum up, Telus Corp. (TU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.