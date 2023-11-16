Real-Time Update: Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has seen a 8.18% increase in the past week, with a -30.68% drop in the past month, and a -67.27% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.09% for HTOO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.17% for HTOO’s stock, with a -72.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for HTOO is 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for HTOO is $2.63, which is $2.23 above the current price. The public float for HTOO is 12.90M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HTOO on November 16, 2023 was 137.84K shares.

HTOO) stock’s latest price update

Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (NASDAQ: HTOO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 20.95 compared to its previous closing price of 0.52. However, the company has seen a gain of 8.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-08 that With the global push to find clean and sustainable sources of energy, investors need to keep close tabs on hydrogen stocks to make you rich. Granted, this sector isn’t appealing to everyone because of its volatility and unpredictable nature.

Analysts’ Opinion of HTOO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HTOO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for HTOO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HTOO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 08, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

HTOO Trading at -26.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HTOO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -26.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HTOO rose by +7.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6800. In addition, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd saw -85.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HTOO

The total capital return value is set at -68.17, while invested capital returns managed to touch -59.71.

Based on Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO), the company’s capital structure generated 28.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.09. Total debt to assets is 12.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Fusion Fuel Green Ltd (HTOO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.