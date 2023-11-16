Real-Time Update: Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has gone up by 17.55% for the week, with a 11.32% rise in the past month and a -7.23% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.04%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.49% for CENX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 17.20% for CENX’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.27% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 2.61.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) is $7.33, which is -$0.24 below the current market price. The public float for CENX is 51.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CENX on November 16, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

CENX) stock’s latest price update

Century Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ: CENX)’s stock price has soared by 0.53 in relation to previous closing price of 7.53. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 17.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Century Aluminum’s (CENX) partnership with USW reflects a continuous commitment to expanding opportunities for employees in the competitive aluminum industry.

Analysts’ Opinion of CENX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CENX stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for CENX by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for CENX in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $6 based on the research report published on July 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CENX Trading at 12.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CENX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.04%, as shares surge +16.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CENX rose by +17.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -32.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.51. In addition, Century Aluminum Co. saw -7.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CENX starting from Aboud Matt, who purchase 18,000 shares at the price of $7.25 back on May 11. After this action, Aboud Matt now owns 46,678 shares of Century Aluminum Co., valued at $130,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CENX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.34 for the present operating margin

+1.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Century Aluminum Co. stands at -0.51. The total capital return value is set at 1.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.79. Equity return is now at value -44.00, with -11.18 for asset returns.

Based on Century Aluminum Co. (CENX), the company’s capital structure generated 137.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.96. Total debt to assets is 37.39, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 100.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.54, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 34.59 and the total asset turnover is 1.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Century Aluminum Co. (CENX) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.