Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for PWM is 2.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of PWM on November 16, 2023 was 146.06K shares.

PWM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Prestige Wealth Inc (NASDAQ: PWM) has dropped by -10.29 compared to previous close of 2.04. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -25.61% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-07-18 that The iShares Russell 2000 ETF NYSE: IWM has experienced impressive upward momentum in recent weeks. The result of the continued strength in the IWM has been a recent surge in volume, attention, and volatility in the small-cap market.As a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that tracks the performance of small-cap stocks in the U.S. equity market, the IWM, according to the MarketBeat ETF screener, has historically been sensitive to market sentiment and risk appetite.

PWM’s Market Performance

PWM’s stock has fallen by -25.61% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -36.68% and a quarterly drop of -71.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 14.84% for Prestige Wealth Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -16.08% for PWM’s stock, with a -74.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

PWM Trading at -43.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PWM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.48%, as shares sank -14.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PWM fell by -25.61%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.17. In addition, Prestige Wealth Inc saw -66.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PWM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+66.89 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Prestige Wealth Inc stands at +64.96. The total capital return value is set at 29.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch 28.85.

Based on Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.52.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Prestige Wealth Inc (PWM) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.