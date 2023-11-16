Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

The stock of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has gone up by 1.51% for the week, with a -6.61% drop in the past month and a -0.35% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.89% for PXD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.61% for PXD’s stock, with a 7.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) is 11.23x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PXD is 1.35. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) is $259.15, which is $23.95 above the current market price. The public float for PXD is 231.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.47% of that float. On November 16, 2023, PXD’s average trading volume was 2.75M shares.

PXD stock's latest price update

Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (NYSE: PXD) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.72 in relation to its previous close of 236.91. However, the company has experienced a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Market Watch reported 2023-11-06 that This could be a good time for investors to pour money into stocks of companies involved in the production of oil and natural gas. And the best reason for that may have nothing to do with military conflict.

Analysts’ Opinion of PXD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PXD stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for PXD by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PXD in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $246 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PXD Trading at -0.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PXD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.35%, as shares sank -7.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PXD rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $240.50. In addition, Pioneer Natural Resources Co. saw 6.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PXD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+42.41 for the present operating margin

+43.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pioneer Natural Resources Co. stands at +32.11. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.14. Equity return is now at value 22.31, with 14.13 for asset returns.

Based on Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD), the company’s capital structure generated 25.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.37. Total debt to assets is 15.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.65. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.