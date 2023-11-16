Pharvaris NV’s (PHVS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

In the past week, PHVS stock has gone down by -4.65%, with a monthly decline of -20.00% and a quarterly plunge of -15.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.72% for Pharvaris NV The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.64% for PHVS’s stock, with a 21.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

and a 36-month beta value of -3.31. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Pharvaris NV (PHVS) by analysts is $21.78, which is $7.05 above the current market price. The public float for PHVS is 13.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of PHVS was 37.09K shares.

PHVS) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) has decreased by -11.49 when compared to last closing price of 18.53.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-10-30 that ZUG, Switzerland, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Pharvaris (Nasdaq: PHVS), a clinical-stage company developing novel, oral bradykinin B2 receptor antagonists to treat and prevent hereditary angioedema (HAE) attacks, today announced the acceptance of two abstracts for ePoster presentation at the American College of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology (ACAAI) 2023 Annual Scientific Meeting, to be held from November 9-13, 2023, at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, CA.

Analysts’ Opinion of PHVS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PHVS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for PHVS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PHVS in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $27 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PHVS Trading at -13.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHVS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.24%, as shares sank -17.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHVS fell by -4.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +74.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.59. In addition, Pharvaris NV saw 45.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHVS

The total capital return value is set at -46.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.85. Equity return is now at value -66.24, with -60.17 for asset returns.

Based on Pharvaris NV (PHVS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.29. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.17.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.16.

Conclusion

To sum up, Pharvaris NV (PHVS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.