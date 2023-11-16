Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) has increased by 0.47 when compared to last closing price of 176.28. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.72% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-14 that Everyone likes to feel like they’re getting a bargain when buying something. It’s no different when it comes to buying stocks.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Paycom Software Inc (NYSE: PAYC) is 30.31x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PAYC is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) is $208.47, which is $31.36 above the current market price. The public float for PAYC is 51.32M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.25% of that float. On November 16, 2023, PAYC’s average trading volume was 854.64K shares.

PAYC’s Market Performance

The stock of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has seen a 5.72% increase in the past week, with a -35.65% drop in the past month, and a -36.84% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.20% for PAYC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.38% for PAYC’s stock, with a -38.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PAYC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PAYC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PAYC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $235 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PAYC Trading at -28.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.07%, as shares sank -33.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PAYC rose by +5.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -45.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $204.75. In addition, Paycom Software Inc saw -42.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PAYC starting from WATTS J C JR, who purchase 314 shares at the price of $159.20 back on Nov 03. After this action, WATTS J C JR now owns 6,864 shares of Paycom Software Inc, valued at $49,989 using the latest closing price.

Clark Jason D., the Director of Paycom Software Inc, sale 130 shares at $287.36 during a trade that took place back on Sep 08, which means that Clark Jason D. is holding 4,970 shares at $37,357 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PAYC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.54 for the present operating margin

+74.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paycom Software Inc stands at +20.46. The total capital return value is set at 34.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.83. Equity return is now at value 27.14, with 9.45 for asset returns.

Based on Paycom Software Inc (PAYC), the company’s capital structure generated 5.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.59. Total debt to assets is 1.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 50.63 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Paycom Software Inc (PAYC) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.