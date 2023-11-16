Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.53 compared to its previous closing price of 19.95. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-16 that The Wall Street consensus forecast implies a 14% upside in the S&P 500 over the next year. Amazon Web Services dominates the cloud computing market and was recently named a leader in cloud AI developer services.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR) is above average at 300.54x. The 36-month beta value for PLTR is also noteworthy at 2.78. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 6 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PLTR is $15.66, which is -$3.78 below than the current price. The public float for PLTR is 1.83B, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.52% of that float. The average trading volume of PLTR on November 16, 2023 was 58.39M shares.

PLTR’s Market Performance

The stock of Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has seen a 6.43% increase in the past week, with a 13.05% rise in the past month, and a 35.03% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.11% for PLTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 12.20% for PLTR’s stock, with a 48.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLTR stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for PLTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for PLTR in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $16 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PLTR Trading at 18.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +15.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.85% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLTR rose by +8.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +140.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.46. In addition, Palantir Technologies Inc saw 202.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLTR starting from Moore Alexander D., who sale 21,900 shares at the price of $14.70 back on Nov 01. After this action, Moore Alexander D. now owns 1,721,219 shares of Palantir Technologies Inc, valued at $321,827 using the latest closing price.

Moore Alexander D., the Director of Palantir Technologies Inc, sale 21,900 shares at $16.02 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that Moore Alexander D. is holding 1,743,119 shares at $350,847 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.46 for the present operating margin

+78.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Palantir Technologies Inc stands at -19.61. The total capital return value is set at -5.92, while invested capital returns managed to touch -14.15. Equity return is now at value 5.28, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 9.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.86. Total debt to assets is 7.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 19.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.