Olo Inc (OLO) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Olo Inc (NYSE: OLO) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.40 in relation to its previous close of 5.01. However, the company has experienced a 8.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-07 that Olo beat expectations for its most recent quarter and raised full-year guidance. The company says that one of its most important customers has built out its own technology and may not renew its contract.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.19.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Olo Inc (OLO) is $8.13, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for OLO is 99.62M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.18% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OLO on November 16, 2023 was 1.33M shares.

OLO’s Market Performance

The stock of Olo Inc (OLO) has seen a 8.01% increase in the past week, with a -14.26% drop in the past month, and a -23.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.02% for OLO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.60% for OLO’s stock, with a -27.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

OLO Trading at -11.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.28%, as shares sank -12.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OLO rose by +8.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.19. In addition, Olo Inc saw -20.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OLO starting from Panama Diego, who sale 42,073 shares at the price of $6.20 back on Sep 06. After this action, Panama Diego now owns 595,162 shares of Olo Inc, valued at $260,903 using the latest closing price.

Glass Noah H., the CEO of Olo Inc, sale 8,855 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 06, which means that Glass Noah H. is holding 293,691 shares at $54,874 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.71 for the present operating margin

+68.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Olo Inc stands at -24.79. The total capital return value is set at -6.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.49. Equity return is now at value -7.37, with -6.64 for asset returns.

Based on Olo Inc (OLO), the company’s capital structure generated 2.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.79. Total debt to assets is 2.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Olo Inc (OLO) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.