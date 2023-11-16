Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) is above average at 16.53x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.69.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) is $35.57, which is $1.1 above the current market price. The public float for OGE is 199.61M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OGE on November 16, 2023 was 1.44M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

OGE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Oge Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE) has dropped by -0.86 compared to previous close of 34.77. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-06 that OGE Energy’s (OGE) third-quarter 2023 operating earnings top the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 30.4%.

OGE’s Market Performance

Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) has experienced a 2.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.52% rise in the past month, and a 1.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for OGE.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.85% for OGE’s stock, with a -3.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OGE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OGE stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OGE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for OGE in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on August 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OGE Trading at 0.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OGE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.74%, as shares surge +1.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OGE rose by +2.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.20. In addition, Oge Energy Corp. saw -12.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OGE starting from HAUSER DAVID L, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $35.09 back on Mar 14. After this action, HAUSER DAVID L now owns 3,000 shares of Oge Energy Corp., valued at $35,089 using the latest closing price.

Gates Cathy R., the Director of Oge Energy Corp., purchase 100 shares at $35.85 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Gates Cathy R. is holding 100 shares at $3,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OGE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.24 for the present operating margin

+37.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Oge Energy Corp. stands at +19.72. The total capital return value is set at 7.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.04. Equity return is now at value 9.33, with 3.31 for asset returns.

Based on Oge Energy Corp. (OGE), the company’s capital structure generated 103.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.94. Total debt to assets is 36.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Oge Energy Corp. (OGE) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.