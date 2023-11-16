ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ: ODD)’s stock price has soared by 10.93 in relation to previous closing price of 31.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 18.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that ODDITY Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Maria Lycouris – Investor Relations Oran Holtzman – Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer Lindsay Drucker Mann – Global Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Dara Mohsenian – Morgan Stanley Scott Schoenhaus – KeyBanc Youssef Squali – Truist Andrew Boone – JMP Securities Lorraine Hutchinson – Bank of America Lauren Lieberman – Barclays Jason English – Goldman Sachs Operator Good day, and welcome to the ODDITY Tech Earnings Call.

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) is $46.43, which is $11.22 above the current market price. The public float for ODD is 23.09M, and currently, short sellers hold a 19.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODD on November 16, 2023 was 623.14K shares.

ODD’s Market Performance

ODD stock saw an increase of 18.31% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 23.03% and a quarterly increase of -22.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.14%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.44% for ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD).. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 26.19% for ODD’s stock, with a -4.91% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODD stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODD in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $37 based on the research report published on October 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ODD Trading at 17.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.14%, as shares surge +27.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODD rose by +18.31%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.28. In addition, ODDITY Tech Ltd. saw -25.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, ODDITY Tech Ltd. (ODD) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.