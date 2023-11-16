Nikola Corp (NKLA) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Nikola Corp (NKLA) is $2.20, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for NKLA is 870.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 20.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of NKLA on November 16, 2023 was 66.44M shares.

Nikola Corp (NASDAQ: NKLA)’s stock price has decreased by -4.86 compared to its previous closing price of 1.07. However, the company has seen a 4.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-15 that Nikola is capitalizing on government incentives to boost demand for its trucks.

NKLA’s Market Performance

Nikola Corp (NKLA) has seen a 4.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -1.64% decline in the past month and a -48.06% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.96% for NKLA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.51% for NKLA stock, with a simple moving average of -29.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NKLA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NKLA stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for NKLA by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for NKLA in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $1 based on the research report published on May 10, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NKLA Trading at -14.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NKLA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -1.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NKLA rose by +6.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -60.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0434. In addition, Nikola Corp saw -52.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NKLA starting from Pasterick Anastasiya, who sale 6,709 shares at the price of $1.12 back on Sep 06. After this action, Pasterick Anastasiya now owns 167,777 shares of Nikola Corp, valued at $7,521 using the latest closing price.

Worthen Britton M., the Chief Legal Officer of Nikola Corp, sale 121,404 shares at $1.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Worthen Britton M. is holding 757,429 shares at $237,709 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NKLA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1427.45 for the present operating margin

-251.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nikola Corp stands at -1543.02. The total capital return value is set at -88.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch -100.08. Equity return is now at value -163.92, with -82.93 for asset returns.

Based on Nikola Corp (NKLA), the company’s capital structure generated 72.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.11. Total debt to assets is 30.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 60.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 38.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.06 and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Nikola Corp (NKLA) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.