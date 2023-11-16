Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has gone up by 49.66% for the week, with a 48.67% rise in the past month and a 40.55% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.20% for NICK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 45.08% for NICK’s stock, with a 29.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NICK is 0.67.

The public float for NICK is 6.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.91% of that float. On November 16, 2023, NICK’s average trading volume was 6.64K shares.

NICK) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: NICK) has increased by 22.98 when compared to last closing price of 5.44.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 49.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2021-07-30 that

Analysts’ Opinion of NICK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NICK stocks, with Ferris Baker Watts repeating the rating for NICK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NICK in the upcoming period, according to Ferris Baker Watts is $8.50 based on the research report published on May 09, 2008 of the previous year 2008.

NICK Trading at 42.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NICK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.07%, as shares surge +48.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NICK rose by +49.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.72. In addition, Nicholas Financial, Inc. saw 6.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NICK starting from Peterson Adam K, who purchase 12,000 shares at the price of $6.05 back on Mar 07. After this action, Peterson Adam K now owns 2,439,394 shares of Nicholas Financial, Inc., valued at $72,600 using the latest closing price.

Royal Jeffrey C, the Director of Nicholas Financial, Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $6.26 during a trade that took place back on Feb 23, which means that Royal Jeffrey C is holding 64,572 shares at $62,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NICK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-65.14 for the present operating margin

+95.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nicholas Financial, Inc. stands at -77.07. The total capital return value is set at -20.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.85. Equity return is now at value -42.39, with -30.47 for asset returns.

Based on Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK), the company’s capital structure generated 36.48 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 26.73. Total debt to assets is 26.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.67.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.32 and the total asset turnover is 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Nicholas Financial, Inc. (NICK) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.