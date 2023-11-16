NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) has plunged by -0.21 when compared to previous closing price of 4.81, but the company has seen a 12.94% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-27 that The Roundhill Alerian LNG ETF’s holdings include Cheniere Energy (LNG), NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) and Shell plc (SHEL).

, and the 36-month beta value for NEXT is at 1.11. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NEXT is $8.50, which is $3.7 above the current market price. The public float for NEXT is 149.12M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.27% of that float. The average trading volume for NEXT on November 16, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

NEXT’s Market Performance

NEXT’s stock has seen a 12.94% increase for the week, with a 5.03% rise in the past month and a -19.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.79% for NextDecade Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.40% for NEXT’s stock, with a -17.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEXT stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for NEXT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for NEXT in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $8 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEXT Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares surge +5.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEXT rose by +12.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.44. In addition, NextDecade Corporation saw -2.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEXT starting from Bardin Hill Investment Partner, who sale 471,519 shares at the price of $5.13 back on Sep 29. After this action, Bardin Hill Investment Partner now owns 11,208,389 shares of NextDecade Corporation, valued at $2,419,364 using the latest closing price.

Bardin Hill Investment Partner, the Director of NextDecade Corporation, sale 471,519 shares at $5.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 29, which means that Bardin Hill Investment Partner is holding 11,208,389 shares at $2,419,364 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEXT

The total capital return value is set at -24.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -26.96. Equity return is now at value -13.86, with -3.23 for asset returns.

Based on NextDecade Corporation (NEXT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60. Total debt to assets is 0.50, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.18.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.