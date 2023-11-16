News Corp (NWS) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of News Corp (NWS) has seen a -1.84% decrease in the past week, with a -4.78% drop in the past month, and a 3.30% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.30% for NWS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.02% for NWS stock, with a simple moving average of 12.13% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS) is 90.94x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWS is 1.36. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for News Corp (NWS) is $10.00, which is -$11.89 below the current market price. The public float for NWS is 104.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.00% of that float. On November 16, 2023, NWS’s average trading volume was 1.30M shares.

NWS) stock’s latest price update

News Corp (NASDAQ: NWS)’s stock price has increased by 0.09 compared to its previous closing price of 21.87. However, the company has seen a -1.84% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. New York Post reported 2023-11-15 that Rupert Murdoch called his son Lachlan a “principled leader” poised to navigate a changing media landscape as the 52-year-old executive took the helm at News Corp and Fox.

NWS Trading at 2.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.64%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWS fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.85. In addition, News Corp saw 18.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NWS starting from PANUCCIO SUSAN, who sale 10,758 shares at the price of $21.38 back on Aug 16. After this action, PANUCCIO SUSAN now owns 154,287 shares of News Corp, valued at $230,006 using the latest closing price.

PANUCCIO SUSAN, the Chief Financial Officer of News Corp, sale 184,212 shares at $20.97 during a trade that took place back on Aug 15, which means that PANUCCIO SUSAN is holding 165,045 shares at $3,863,662 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NWS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.31 for the present operating margin

+40.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for News Corp stands at +1.51. The total capital return value is set at 5.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.24. Equity return is now at value 1.76, with 0.85 for asset returns.

Based on News Corp (NWS), the company’s capital structure generated 52.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.28. Total debt to assets is 24.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 50.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.15.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of News Corp (NWS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.