Netapp Inc (NTAP) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for NTAP is 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 14 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for NTAP is $80.78, which is $1.86 above the current price. The public float for NTAP is 208.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.83% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of NTAP on November 16, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

Netapp Inc (NASDAQ: NTAP)’s stock price has increased by 0.28 compared to its previous closing price of 78.70. However, the company has seen a 4.16% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-18 that NetApp’s (NTAP) new BMaaS solution is delivered as an as-a-service model through its Keystone solution.

NTAP’s Market Performance

NTAP’s stock has risen by 4.16% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.60% and a quarterly rise of 5.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.81% for Netapp Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.83% for NTAP stock, with a simple moving average of 10.87% for the last 200 days.

NTAP Trading at 4.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +4.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NTAP rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.73. In addition, Netapp Inc saw 31.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NTAP starting from Kurian George, who sale 3,825 shares at the price of $75.67 back on Nov 07. After this action, Kurian George now owns 263,811 shares of Netapp Inc, valued at $289,439 using the latest closing price.

Kurian George, the Chief Executive Officer of Netapp Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $76.26 during a trade that took place back on Oct 10, which means that Kurian George is holding 267,636 shares at $343,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NTAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.15 for the present operating margin

+65.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Netapp Inc stands at +20.04. The total capital return value is set at 30.28, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.01. Equity return is now at value 158.04, with 12.85 for asset returns.

Based on Netapp Inc (NTAP), the company’s capital structure generated 231.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 27.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 227.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Netapp Inc (NTAP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.