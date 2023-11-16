NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Stock Experiences -1.24% Monthly Change

The stock of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has gone down by -2.74% for the week, with a -1.24% drop in the past month and a -10.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.38% for VYX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.66% for VYX’s stock, with a 2.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VYX is 1.66. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for VYX is $18.58, VYX currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.The average trading volume of VYX on November 16, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

VYX) stock’s latest price update

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.78 compared to its previous closing price of 16.27. However, the company has seen a -2.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PYMNTS reported 2023-11-14 that B2B payments are in need of some clarity. “Getting paid is the biggest pain point,” observed Doug Brown, president of NCR Voyix Digital Banking.

Analysts’ Opinion of VYX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VYX stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for VYX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VYX in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $24 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VYX Trading at -1.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares surge +2.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VYX fell by -2.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.74. In addition, NCR Voyix Corp saw 11.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VYX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.15 for the present operating margin

+23.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for NCR Voyix Corp stands at +0.82. The total capital return value is set at 8.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.85.

Based on NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), the company’s capital structure generated 348.15 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 77.69. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 399.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 75.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.