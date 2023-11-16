Navigating the Volatility of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd’s (OST) Stock

In the past week, OST stock has gone up by 16.92%, with a monthly gain of 25.00% and a quarterly surge of 51.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.20% for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.68% for OST’s stock, with a 4.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.06.

The public float for OST is 7.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.38% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OST on November 16, 2023 was 105.66K shares.

OST) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (NASDAQ: OST) has increased by 15.85 when compared to last closing price of 0.82.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 16.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-08-04 that The world of penny stocks is rife with potential pitfalls to avoid. Many firms trading at those prices are manipulated by actors with bad intent.

OST Trading at 24.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.97%, as shares surge +25.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.03% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OST rose by +16.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7841. In addition, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd saw 0.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.49 for the present operating margin

+11.96 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd stands at +0.19. The total capital return value is set at -1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.00. Equity return is now at value -33.53, with -9.57 for asset returns.

Based on Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST), the company’s capital structure generated 85.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.63. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.50 and the total asset turnover is 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ostin Technology Group Co Ltd (OST) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.