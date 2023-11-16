Navigating the Volatility of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR’s (JKS) Stock

The stock of JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has gone up by 10.80% for the week, with a 18.87% rise in the past month and a 12.49% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.96%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.17% for JKS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 19.38% for JKS stock, with a simple moving average of -9.33% for the last 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS) is above average at 3.91x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.77.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) is $386.24, which is $15.29 above the current market price. The public float for JKS is 51.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of JKS on November 16, 2023 was 1.01M shares.

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (NYSE: JKS)’s stock price has plunge by -0.40relation to previous closing price of 37.70. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 10.80% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-13 that With the Nasdaq taking investors on a roller coaster ride this year, many have sought refuge in mega-cap tech names like Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA ). However, some of the best bargains right now are in smaller semiconductor stocks flying under Wall Street’s radar.

Analysts’ Opinion of JKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JKS stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for JKS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JKS in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $70 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JKS Trading at 24.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.96%, as shares surge +18.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JKS rose by +10.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.75. In addition, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR saw -8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.97 for the present operating margin

+14.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR stands at +0.75. The total capital return value is set at 1.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 23.67, with 3.53 for asset returns.

Based on JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS), the company’s capital structure generated 292.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.52. Total debt to assets is 43.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 88.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd ADR (JKS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.