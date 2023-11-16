Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 12.72 compared to its previous closing price of 13.91. However, the company has seen a gain of 12.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Natural Gas Services Group has delivered double-digit sales growth and management expects further improvement. Diversification of compressors and geographical expansion outside the Permian Basin could drive stock price increases. NGS’s balance sheet is solid, but risks include supply chain issues, crude price volatility, and covenant agreements.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: NGS) is 85.36x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NGS is 1.11.

The public float for NGS is 9.44M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.64% of that float. On November 16, 2023, NGS’s average trading volume was 35.27K shares.

NGS’s Market Performance

NGS stock saw an increase of 12.56% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.60% and a quarterly increase of 48.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.15%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.03% for Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.24% for NGS’s stock, with a 39.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NGS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NGS stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for NGS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NGS in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $18 based on the research report published on August 07, 2019 of the previous year 2019.

NGS Trading at 15.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.50% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.15%, as shares surge +4.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NGS rose by +12.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.39. In addition, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. saw 36.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NGS starting from Beyer Leslie Ann, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Dec 01. After this action, Beyer Leslie Ann now owns 8,148 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc., valued at $33,150 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NGS

Equity return is now at value 0.99, with 0.61 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.