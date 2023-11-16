National Vision Holdings Inc’s (EYE) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

The stock of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has seen a 15.86% increase in the past week, with a 27.68% gain in the past month, and a -0.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for EYE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 18.43% for EYE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -12.75% for the last 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EYE is 1.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) is $20.90, which is $1.89 above the current market price. The public float for EYE is 76.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.56% of that float. On November 16, 2023, EYE’s average trading volume was 1.46M shares.

EYE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: EYE) has increased by 1.51 when compared to last closing price of 19.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 15.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that National Vision’s (EYE) higher SG&A expenses in the third quarter reflect increases in performance-based incentives and stock-based compensations.

Analysts’ Opinion of EYE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for EYE by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EYE in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $16 based on the research report published on October 17, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EYE Trading at 21.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.48%, as shares surge +23.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EYE rose by +15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.66. In addition, National Vision Holdings Inc saw -49.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EYE starting from PEELER D RANDOLPH, who purchase 17,609 shares at the price of $25.73 back on May 23. After this action, PEELER D RANDOLPH now owns 148,880 shares of National Vision Holdings Inc, valued at $453,080 using the latest closing price.

PEELER D RANDOLPH, the Director of National Vision Holdings Inc, purchase 22,861 shares at $25.59 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that PEELER D RANDOLPH is holding 131,271 shares at $585,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EYE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.04 for the present operating margin

+48.86 for the gross margin

The net margin for National Vision Holdings Inc stands at +2.10. The total capital return value is set at 3.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.30. Equity return is now at value -6.77, with -2.60 for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 111.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.67. Total debt to assets is 41.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 29.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of National Vision Holdings Inc (EYE) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.