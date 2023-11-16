Movano Inc (MOVE) Stock Experiences -10.39% Monthly Change

The stock of Movano Inc (MOVE) has seen a -17.52% decrease in the past week, with a -10.39% drop in the past month, and a -35.48% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.56% for MOVE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.84% for MOVE’s stock, with a -30.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.49. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MOVE is 41.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MOVE on November 16, 2023 was 44.06K shares.

MOVE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Movano Inc (NASDAQ: MOVE) has dropped by -12.10 compared to previous close of 0.91. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -17.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-15 that Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call November 15, 2023 11:30 AM ET Company Participants Jay Cogan – Chief Financial Officer John Mastrototaro – Chief Executive Officer Tyler Bucher – Chief Marketing Officer Michael Leabman – Founder and Chief Technology Officer Stacy Salvi – Vice President, Product and Strategy Operator Hello and welcome to Movano Health Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call. I’d like to remind everyone that this call is being recorded and a replay of the call will be available on Movano Health’s website, ir.movano.com.

MOVE Trading at -19.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.70%, as shares sank -14.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOVE fell by -17.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9214. In addition, Movano Inc saw -38.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MOVE starting from FAIRBAIRN EMILY, who purchase 295,000 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Nov 14. After this action, FAIRBAIRN EMILY now owns 295,000 shares of Movano Inc, valued at $250,750 using the latest closing price.

Mastrototaro John, the Chief Executive Officer of Movano Inc, purchase 12,000 shares at $0.85 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Mastrototaro John is holding 115,142 shares at $10,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MOVE

The total capital return value is set at -149.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -149.24. Equity return is now at value -318.88, with -208.03 for asset returns.

Based on Movano Inc (MOVE), the company’s capital structure generated 2.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Movano Inc (MOVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.