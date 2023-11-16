Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) has dropped by -7.09 compared to previous close of 7.48. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -15.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Accesswire reported 2023-11-09 that Conference Call Alert PLANEGG and MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2023 / MorphoSys AG (FSE:MOR)(NASDAQ:MOR) will publish its results for the third quarter and first nine months 2023 on November 15, 2023, at 10:00 pm CET (09:00 pm GMT; 04:00 pm EST). MorphoSys’ Management team will host a conference call and webcast on November 16, 2023, at 02:00 pm CET (01:00 pm GMT; 08:00 am EST) to present the results for the third quarter and first nine months 2023 and provide an outlook for the remainder of the year.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Morphosys AG ADR (NASDAQ: MOR) is above average at 11.29x. The 36-month beta value for MOR is also noteworthy at 0.98. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MOR is $10.60, which is $3.65 above than the current price. The public float for MOR is 136.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.05% of that float. The average trading volume of MOR on November 16, 2023 was 257.20K shares.

MOR’s Market Performance

MOR stock saw an increase of -15.86% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.36% and a quarterly increase of -10.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.35%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.60% for Morphosys AG ADR (MOR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.44% for MOR’s stock, with a 8.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MOR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MOR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for MOR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MOR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $9.20 based on the research report published on October 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MOR Trading at -4.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.35%, as shares surge +2.51% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOR fell by -15.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.52. In addition, Morphosys AG ADR saw 94.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-76.34 for the present operating margin

+79.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Morphosys AG ADR stands at -54.29. The total capital return value is set at -39.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch -28.66. Equity return is now at value 2881.09, with 3.39 for asset returns.

Based on Morphosys AG ADR (MOR), the company’s capital structure generated 215.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.32. Total debt to assets is 14.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 209.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 66.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -2.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.81 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.91.

Conclusion

In summary, Morphosys AG ADR (MOR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.