Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) is 51.54x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TAP is 0.93. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is $66.85, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for TAP is 193.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.58% of that float. On November 16, 2023, TAP’s average trading volume was 1.54M shares.

TAP) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE: TAP) has dropped by -0.03 compared to previous close of 59.74. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Schaeffers Research reported 2023-11-15 that Molson Coors Beverage Co (NYSE:TAP) stock is unchanged in premarket trading, even after Moody’s Investors Services upgraded its senior unsecured rating to Baa2 from Baa3 and revised its outlook to positive.

TAP’s Market Performance

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has seen a 1.24% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month and a -3.94% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.92% for TAP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.31% for TAP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.01% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TAP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TAP stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TAP by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for TAP in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $62 based on the research report published on November 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TAP Trading at -1.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TAP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares surge +0.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TAP rose by +1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.39. In addition, Molson Coors Beverage Company saw 15.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TAP starting from Winnefeld James A Jr, who purchase 100 shares at the price of $59.02 back on Nov 03. After this action, Winnefeld James A Jr now owns 16,093 shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company, valued at $5,902 using the latest closing price.

Winnefeld James A Jr, the Director of Molson Coors Beverage Company, purchase 100 shares at $67.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Winnefeld James A Jr is holding 15,993 shares at $6,708 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TAP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.27 for the present operating margin

+31.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Molson Coors Beverage Company stands at -1.64. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.90. Equity return is now at value 1.93, with 0.96 for asset returns.

Based on Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP), the company’s capital structure generated 52.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.58. Total debt to assets is 25.92, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 49.37. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 32.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.40. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.