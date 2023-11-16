Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MESA is 2.86. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) is $2.00, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for MESA is 32.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% of that float. On November 16, 2023, MESA’s average trading volume was 317.92K shares.

MESA) stock’s latest price update

Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MESA)’s stock price has gone rise by 16.68 in comparison to its previous close of 0.57, however, the company has experienced a 33.29% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-17 that Airline stocks are particularly weak at the moment. Recession fears are spiking again as rate concerns increase, threatening spending overall along with travel in the process.

MESA’s Market Performance

Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has experienced a 33.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.13% drop in the past month, and a -59.20% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.07% for MESA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.22% for MESA’s stock, with a -65.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MESA Trading at -19.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MESA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.40%, as shares sank -15.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MESA rose by +33.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5664. In addition, Mesa Air Group Inc. saw -56.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MESA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.33 for the present operating margin

+6.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Mesa Air Group Inc. stands at -34.40. The total capital return value is set at -1.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.34. Equity return is now at value -63.73, with -18.18 for asset returns.

Based on Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA), the company’s capital structure generated 205.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.28. Total debt to assets is 49.96, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 168.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.13.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 148.64 and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.