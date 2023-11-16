Masimo Corp (MASI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 55.82x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.90. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Masimo Corp (MASI) is $98.25, which is $7.1 above the current market price. The public float for MASI is 49.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MASI on November 16, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

MASI) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Masimo Corp (NASDAQ: MASI) has surged by 2.28 when compared to previous closing price of 89.12, but the company has seen a 9.04% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-14 that Masimo’s (MASI) latest joint effort is likely to enable real-time continuous monitoring with a tailored view of the patient’s vitals while keeping them mobile during critical recovery periods.

MASI’s Market Performance

Masimo Corp (MASI) has seen a 9.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 16.17% gain in the past month and a -18.05% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.85%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for MASI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.88% for MASI stock, with a simple moving average of -35.27% for the last 200 days.

MASI Trading at 3.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +15.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MASI rose by +9.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $82.80. In addition, Masimo Corp saw -38.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MASI starting from KIANI JOE E, who purchase 6,365 shares at the price of $157.16 back on May 25. After this action, KIANI JOE E now owns 366,055 shares of Masimo Corp, valued at $1,000,342 using the latest closing price.

KIANI JOE E, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of Masimo Corp, purchase 7,040 shares at $144.79 during a trade that took place back on Dec 15, which means that KIANI JOE E is holding 46,818 shares at $1,019,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MASI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.13 for the present operating margin

+52.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Masimo Corp stands at +7.05. The total capital return value is set at 11.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.34. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 2.92 for asset returns.

Based on Masimo Corp (MASI), the company’s capital structure generated 76.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.45. Total debt to assets is 32.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 74.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Masimo Corp (MASI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.