Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) Stock Observes -34.65% 200-Day Moving Average

The stock of Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has seen a 21.33% increase in the past week, with a -0.49% drop in the past month, and a -23.86% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.88% for MEGL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 13.00% for MEGL’s stock, with a -34.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for MEGL is also noteworthy at 3.47. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MEGL is 8.42M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of MEGL on November 16, 2023 was 110.25K shares.

MEGL) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Magic Empire Global Ltd (NASDAQ: MEGL) has jumped by 17.06 compared to previous close of 0.85. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-09-21 that Despite the opacity of China’s economy, small-cap Chinese stocks continue to attract attention, according to Stocktwits, a social platform for investors and traders.

MEGL Trading at -4.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MEGL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.30%, as shares surge +2.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MEGL rose by +21.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -61.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8818. In addition, Magic Empire Global Ltd saw -22.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In summary, Magic Empire Global Ltd (MEGL) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.