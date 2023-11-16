Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has gone up by 5.52% for the week, with a 37.95% rise in the past month and a 47.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 8.04% for MGNX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 31.49% for MGNX stock, with a simple moving average of 28.60% for the last 200 days.

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGNX is 1.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MGNX is $12.11, which is $4.84 above the current price. The public float for MGNX is 58.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGNX on November 16, 2023 was 545.93K shares.

MGNX) stock’s latest price update

Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ: MGNX) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.27 in relation to its previous close of 7.04. However, the company has experienced a 5.52% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-07 that MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Analysts’ Opinion of MGNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGNX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for MGNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MGNX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

MGNX Trading at 42.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.14%, as shares surge +41.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGNX rose by +5.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.64. In addition, Macrogenics Inc saw 8.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MGNX starting from BIOTECH TARGET N V, who purchase 150,000 shares at the price of $4.46 back on Oct 02. After this action, BIOTECH TARGET N V now owns 9,929,963 shares of Macrogenics Inc, valued at $669,585 using the latest closing price.

BIOTECH TARGET N V, the 10% Owner of Macrogenics Inc, purchase 200,000 shares at $5.26 during a trade that took place back on Sep 07, which means that BIOTECH TARGET N V is holding 9,779,963 shares at $1,052,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MGNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-79.91 for the present operating margin

+87.33 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macrogenics Inc stands at -78.82. The total capital return value is set at -54.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.38. Equity return is now at value 31.44, with 18.61 for asset returns.

Based on Macrogenics Inc (MGNX), the company’s capital structure generated 24.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.70. Total debt to assets is 12.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.62, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.57.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.