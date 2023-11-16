Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LYRA)’s stock price has plunge by 0.35relation to previous closing price of 2.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.37% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-10 that Lyra Therapeutics has two product candidates in clinical trials for Chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) patients. Both candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, show promising efficacy data, with LYR-210 in phase 3 trials and LYR-220 in phase 2 trials. Lyra has a market cap of $190mn and enough cash to sustain operations until 2025, but more cash would be desirable.

The average price suggested by analysts for LYRA is $12.40, which is $9.51 above the current market price. The public float for LYRA is 39.64M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.81% of that float. The average trading volume for LYRA on November 16, 2023 was 345.52K shares.

LYRA’s Market Performance

The stock of Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has seen a -1.37% decrease in the past week, with a -24.54% drop in the past month, and a -14.50% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.77% for LYRA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.37% for LYRA stock, with a simple moving average of -4.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LYRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LYRA stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for LYRA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LYRA in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $15 based on the research report published on October 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LYRA Trading at -20.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LYRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.36%, as shares sank -18.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LYRA fell by -1.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.09. In addition, Lyra Therapeutics Inc saw -7.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LYRA starting from Waksal Harlan, who purchase 25,000 shares at the price of $2.96 back on Nov 10. After this action, Waksal Harlan now owns 261,966 shares of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, valued at $74,095 using the latest closing price.

PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, the Director of Lyra Therapeutics Inc, purchase 3,610,832 shares at $2.49 during a trade that took place back on May 31, which means that PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC is holding 11,469,117 shares at $8,999,999 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LYRA

Equity return is now at value -69.60, with -51.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lyra Therapeutics Inc (LYRA) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.