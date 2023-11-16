Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.43 in relation to its previous close of 430.33. However, the company has experienced a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-11-15 that Lululemon shares have crushed the market in recent years, thanks to strong financial performance. Management believes the company will post impressive revenue growth.

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LULU is 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 24 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LULU is $442.35, which is $10.16 above the current price. The public float for LULU is 110.41M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LULU on November 16, 2023 was 1.96M shares.

LULU’s Market Performance

The stock of Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has seen a 5.50% increase in the past week, with a 4.66% rise in the past month, and a 14.85% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for LULU. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for LULU stock, with a simple moving average of 18.37% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LULU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LULU stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for LULU by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LULU in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $475 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LULU Trading at 10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LULU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.25% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares surge +6.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LULU rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $404.65. In addition, Lululemon Athletica inc. saw 34.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LULU starting from Choe Michelle Sun, who sale 27,981 shares at the price of $401.00 back on Sep 06. After this action, Choe Michelle Sun now owns 3,892 shares of Lululemon Athletica inc., valued at $11,220,381 using the latest closing price.

BURGOYNE CELESTE, the Pres Americas & Global Guest of Lululemon Athletica inc., sale 17,343 shares at $362.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31, which means that BURGOYNE CELESTE is holding 15,302 shares at $6,278,170 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LULU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.38 for the present operating margin

+55.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lululemon Athletica inc. stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 44.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.97. Equity return is now at value 31.52, with 18.46 for asset returns.

Based on Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU), the company’s capital structure generated 33.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.37. Total debt to assets is 19.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.28 and the total asset turnover is 1.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lululemon Athletica inc. (LULU) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.