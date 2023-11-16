Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) Stock Observes 9.24% 200-Day Moving Average

In the past week, LSPD stock has gone up by 7.45%, with a monthly gain of 15.86% and a quarterly surge of 10.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.18% for Lightspeed Commerce Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.91% for LSPD’s stock, with a 9.24% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LSPD is 2.72. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for LSPD is $19.97, which is $3.39 above the current price. The public float for LSPD is 135.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LSPD on November 16, 2023 was 646.45K shares.

LSPD) stock’s latest price update

Lightspeed Commerce Inc (NYSE: LSPD) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.66 in relation to its previous close of 16.15. However, the company has experienced a 7.45% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketBeat reported 2023-11-06 that The entire market cheered Fed chief Jerome Powell’s indication that the peak of the rate hike cycle was near, but no sector cheered as loudly as cloud stocks. Many cloud stocks gained double-digits, some as much as 20%, on the combined impact of relief and robust results.

Analysts’ Opinion of LSPD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LSPD stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for LSPD by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for LSPD in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $14 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LSPD Trading at 15.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LSPD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%, as shares surge +19.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LSPD rose by +7.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.20. In addition, Lightspeed Commerce Inc saw 15.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for LSPD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-38.34 for the present operating margin

+29.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lightspeed Commerce Inc stands at -146.48. The total capital return value is set at -9.58, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.69. Equity return is now at value -34.09, with -32.21 for asset returns.

Based on Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD), the company’s capital structure generated 1.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.00. Total debt to assets is 0.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.13.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lightspeed Commerce Inc (LSPD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.