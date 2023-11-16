Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has decreased by -2.40 compared to its previous closing price of 66.16. However, the company has seen a -2.17% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-09 that Apple is reportedly considering an offer for $2 billion per season media rights deal with Formula One. The possibility of Andretti Autosport joining the series could increase fan interest and make Formula One more appealing to sponsors and media partners. Formula One Group reported strong financial performance in Q2 and Q3.

Liberty Media Corp. (NASDAQ: FWONK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for FWONK is 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price predicted by analysts for FWONK is $78.99, which is $14.42 above the current price. The public float for FWONK is 202.20M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.70% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on November 16, 2023 was 859.45K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has seen a -2.17% decrease for the week, with a -8.93% drop in the past month and a -3.87% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.49% for Liberty Media Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.29% for FWONK stock, with a simple moving average of -6.70% for the last 200 days.

FWONK Trading at -2.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.34%, as shares sank -7.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK fell by -2.17%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.84. In addition, Liberty Media Corp. saw 11.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from MALONE JOHN C, who sale 99,454 shares at the price of $69.32 back on Aug 16. After this action, MALONE JOHN C now owns 2,630,381 shares of Liberty Media Corp., valued at $6,894,130 using the latest closing price.

MAFFEI GREGORY B, the President, CEO of Liberty Media Corp., sale 5,182 shares at $32.82 during a trade that took place back on Aug 16, which means that MAFFEI GREGORY B is holding 0 shares at $170,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Liberty Media Corp. stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85. Equity return is now at value 7.74, with 4.48 for asset returns.

Based on Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Liberty Media Corp. (FWONK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.