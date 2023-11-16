Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) Stock Showcases 3.69% 20-Day Moving Average

The stock of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has seen a 5.02% increase in the past week, with a -6.69% drop in the past month, and a -25.82% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.19% for LRMR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.69% for LRMR’s stock, with a -29.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for LRMR is 0.44. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) is $11.71, which is $8.78 above the current market price. The public float for LRMR is 24.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% of that float. On November 16, 2023, LRMR’s average trading volume was 115.30K shares.

LRMR) stock’s latest price update

Larimar Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: LRMR)’s stock price has soared by 14.45 in relation to previous closing price of 2.56. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-08-31 that BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Aug. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Larimar Therapeutics, Inc. (“Larimar”) (Nasdaq: LRMR), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing treatments for complex rare diseases, today announced that company management will participate in a panel discussion and 1×1 investor meetings at the Citi 18th Annual BioPharma Conference, taking place in Boston, MA from September 5 – 7, 2023.

Analysts’ Opinion of LRMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LRMR stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for LRMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LRMR in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $12 based on the research report published on October 19, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LRMR Trading at -13.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LRMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.26%, as shares sank -2.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LRMR rose by +5.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.82. In addition, Larimar Therapeutics Inc saw -29.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LRMR starting from Celano Michael, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $3.73 back on May 17. After this action, Celano Michael now owns 112,746 shares of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, valued at $18,632 using the latest closing price.

BEN-MAIMON CAROLE, the President and CEO of Larimar Therapeutics Inc, purchase 5,000 shares at $3.71 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that BEN-MAIMON CAROLE is holding 266,829 shares at $18,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LRMR

The total capital return value is set at -39.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.11. Equity return is now at value -31.58, with -28.17 for asset returns.

Based on Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR), the company’s capital structure generated 4.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.12.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.28.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Larimar Therapeutics Inc (LRMR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.