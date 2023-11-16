L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has seen a 3.28% increase in the past week, with a 5.13% gain in the past month, and a 3.13% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.10% for LHX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.51% for LHX’s stock, with a -1.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.68. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) is $221.05, which is $33.61 above the current market price. The public float for LHX is 188.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LHX on November 16, 2023 was 1.30M shares.

LHX) stock’s latest price update

L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE: LHX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.09 in relation to its previous close of 187.61. However, the company has experienced a 3.28% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Finbold reported 2023-11-09 that Recent weeks have witnessed a rising trend among Congress members and other prominent US politicians. They have been strategically investing in military-related stocks, with a keen focus on sectors encompassing defense, energy, and cybersecurity.

Analysts’ Opinion of LHX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LHX stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for LHX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LHX in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $216 based on the research report published on October 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

LHX Trading at 6.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LHX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.68%, as shares surge +4.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LHX rose by +3.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $179.75. In addition, L3Harris Technologies Inc saw -9.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LHX starting from ZOISS EDWARD J, who sale 30,077 shares at the price of $173.63 back on Sep 05. After this action, ZOISS EDWARD J now owns 31,923 shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc, valued at $5,222,214 using the latest closing price.

MEHNERT DANA A, the Pres., Communication Systems of L3Harris Technologies Inc, sale 1,985 shares at $227.25 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that MEHNERT DANA A is holding 23,830 shares at $451,091 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LHX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.56 for the present operating margin

+28.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for L3Harris Technologies Inc stands at +6.22. The total capital return value is set at 7.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.04. Equity return is now at value 8.04, with 3.92 for asset returns.

Based on L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX), the company’s capital structure generated 42.69 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.92. Total debt to assets is 23.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, L3Harris Technologies Inc (LHX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.