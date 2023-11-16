Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has seen a 1.25% increase in the past week, with a 15.94% gain in the past month, and a 12.09% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for KD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.29% for KD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.12% for the last 200 days.

, and the 36-month beta value for KD is at 1.60. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for KD is $20.75, which is $2.86 above the current market price. The public float for KD is 226.01M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.60% of that float. The average trading volume for KD on November 16, 2023 was 1.64M shares.

KD) stock’s latest price update

Kyndryl Holdings Inc (NYSE: KD)’s stock price has soared by 0.85 in relation to previous closing price of 17.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Market Watch reported 2023-11-15 that David Einhorn’s Greenlight Capital cut its stakes in its top two holdings, U.S. housebuilder Green Brick Partners and Pennsylvania coal miner Consol Energy, and instead plowed millions into gold in the third quarter, the New York hedge fund’s 13-F filings show.

Analysts’ Opinion of KD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KD stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for KD by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for KD in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $22 based on the research report published on April 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KD Trading at 15.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.37%, as shares surge +19.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KD rose by +1.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.53. In addition, Kyndryl Holdings Inc saw 60.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.27 for the present operating margin

+14.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kyndryl Holdings Inc stands at -8.07. The total capital return value is set at -5.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.87. Equity return is now at value -84.57, with -10.13 for asset returns.

Based on Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD), the company’s capital structure generated 310.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.66. Total debt to assets is 37.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 279.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.38, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.73. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.