Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NYSE: KNSL)’s stock price has dropped by -6.19 in relation to previous closing price of 371.85. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.14% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that Kinsale Capital (KNSL) stock rallies on the back of its focus on the excess and supply market, lower expense ratio, growth in the investment portfolio and effective capital deployment.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NYSE: KNSL) is 29.86x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KNSL is 0.91. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) is $412.14, which is $63.3 above the current market price. The public float for KNSL is 21.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.67% of that float. On November 16, 2023, KNSL’s average trading volume was 150.17K shares.

KNSL’s Market Performance

KNSL stock saw a decrease of -1.14% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -22.80% and a quarterly a decrease of -5.86%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.54% for Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.20% for KNSL’s stock, with a -1.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KNSL stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for KNSL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for KNSL in the upcoming period, according to Wolfe Research is $521 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KNSL Trading at -13.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.45%, as shares sank -20.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KNSL fell by -1.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $371.34. In addition, Kinsale Capital Group Inc saw 33.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KNSL starting from Kehoe Michael P, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $343.48 back on Nov 02. After this action, Kehoe Michael P now owns 306,117 shares of Kinsale Capital Group Inc, valued at $1,373,915 using the latest closing price.

Kehoe Michael P, the CEO and President of Kinsale Capital Group Inc, sale 3,000 shares at $343.48 during a trade that took place back on Nov 02, which means that Kehoe Michael P is holding 591,738 shares at $1,030,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.43 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Kinsale Capital Group Inc stands at +19.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 18.91. Equity return is now at value 35.25, with 10.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 26.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 20.80. Total debt to assets is 7.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.