Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) has jumped by 3.48 compared to previous close of 5.32. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-10 that The upside in Kinross’ (KGC) revenues is due to an increase in gold equivalent ounces sold as well as higher average realized gold prices in Q3.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kinross Gold Corp. (NYSE: KGC) is 27.99x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KGC is 0.94. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.

The average price recommended by analysts for Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) is $6.51, which is $1.0 above the current market price. The public float for KGC is 1.22B and currently, short sellers hold a 1.69% of that float. On November 16, 2023, KGC’s average trading volume was 11.79M shares.

KGC’s Market Performance

The stock of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has seen a 1.94% increase in the past week, with a 3.67% rise in the past month, and a 19.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.39% for KGC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.56% for KGC’s stock, with a 15.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

KGC Trading at 9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.11%, as shares surge +2.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KGC rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.32. In addition, Kinross Gold Corp. saw 34.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.08 for the present operating margin

+19.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kinross Gold Corp. stands at +0.92. The total capital return value is set at 4.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.38. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 2.32 for asset returns.

Based on Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC), the company’s capital structure generated 45.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.20. Total debt to assets is 25.40, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 44.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.48.

The receivables turnover for the company is 35.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kinross Gold Corp. (KGC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.