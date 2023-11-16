Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for KMB is 0.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 16 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for KMB is $129.92, which is $8.37 above the current price. The public float for KMB is 337.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on November 16, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE: KMB) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.34 in relation to its previous close of 121.14. However, the company has experienced a 0.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-14 that Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market the last couple of months with triple digit gains and losses, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. Dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible, but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality. Another four-digit month came in this year. As you can imagine, I am quite happy seeing that.

KMB’s Market Performance

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen a 0.74% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.18% decline in the past month and a -4.17% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.65% for KMB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.80% for KMB stock, with a simple moving average of -6.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $118 based on the research report published on October 12, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KMB Trading at -0.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.09%, as shares sank -1.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.49. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corp. saw -10.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Hicks Zackery A, who sale 3,020 shares at the price of $119.43 back on Oct 25. After this action, Hicks Zackery A now owns 0 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corp., valued at $360,677 using the latest closing price.

Karrmann Sandra R, the Chief Human Resources Officer of Kimberly-Clark Corp., sale 5,122 shares at $129.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 29, which means that Karrmann Sandra R is holding 6,228 shares at $664,836 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corp. stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 315.49, with 10.07 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Kimberly-Clark Corp. (KMB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.