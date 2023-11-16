Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for KW is 1.15. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) is $11.60, which is -$0.36 below the current market price. The public float for KW is 118.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.16% of that float. On November 16, 2023, KW’s average trading volume was 907.55K shares.

KW) stock’s latest price update

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE: KW) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.59 in relation to its previous close of 11.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.79% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KW’s Market Performance

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has experienced a 6.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -14.45% drop in the past month, and a -22.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.59% for KW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.99% for KW’s stock, with a -24.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KW stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KW by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for KW in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $6 based on the research report published on November 07, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KW Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -10.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KW rose by +6.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.38. In addition, Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc saw -23.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KW starting from MCMORROW WILLIAM J, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $12.32 back on Nov 06. After this action, MCMORROW WILLIAM J now owns 8,599,517 shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc, valued at $1,232,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.30 for the present operating margin

+34.52 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc stands at +17.35. The total capital return value is set at 0.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.46. Equity return is now at value -13.36, with -0.46 for asset returns.

Based on Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,968.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.70. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (KW) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.