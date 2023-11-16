JD.com Inc ADR (JD) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for JD is at 0.59. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 32 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JD is $313.06, which is $15.54 above the current market price. The public float for JD is 1.35B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.67% of that float. The average trading volume for JD on November 16, 2023 was 11.23M shares.

JD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of JD.com Inc ADR (NASDAQ: JD) has dropped by -3.78 compared to previous close of 28.59. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 6.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Investopedia reported 2023-11-15 that American depositary receipts (ADRs) of JD.com advanced over 7% in early trading Wednesday after the Chinese e-commerce firm posted better-than-expected results as it attracted customers with lower prices while it cut costs.

JD’s Market Performance

JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has seen a 6.83% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.30% gain in the past month and a -16.91% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for JD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.10% for JD’s stock, with a -24.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JD stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for JD in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $39 based on the research report published on November 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JD Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.70%, as shares surge +11.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JD rose by +8.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.07. In addition, JD.com Inc ADR saw -50.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for JD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.75 for the present operating margin

+13.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for JD.com Inc ADR stands at +0.99. The total capital return value is set at 5.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 10.99, with 4.06 for asset returns.

Based on JD.com Inc ADR (JD), the company’s capital structure generated 30.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.36. Total debt to assets is 10.93, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 47.45 and the total asset turnover is 1.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

Conclusion

In conclusion, JD.com Inc ADR (JD) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.