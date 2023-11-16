Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for JSPR is at 1.97. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for JSPR is $6.50, which is $5.93 above the current market price. The public float for JSPR is 81.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.26% of that float. The average trading volume for JSPR on November 16, 2023 was 332.49K shares.

JSPR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: JSPR) has decreased by -8.89 when compared to last closing price of 0.63.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -28.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-11-08 that REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: JSPR) (Jasper), a biotechnology company focused on the development of briquilimab, a novel antibody therapy targeting c-Kit (CD117) to address mast cell driven diseases such as chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) and chronic inducible urticaria (CIndU), as well as lower to intermediate risk myelodysplastic syndromes (LR-MDS) and novel stem cell transplant conditioning regimens, today announced that it will participate at the following upcoming medical and investor conferences in November:

JSPR’s Market Performance

Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has seen a -28.30% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -28.14% decline in the past month and a -58.04% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.83% for JSPR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.25% for JSPR’s stock, with a -57.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JSPR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JSPR stocks, with CapitalOne repeating the rating for JSPR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for JSPR in the upcoming period, according to CapitalOne is $7 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

JSPR Trading at -25.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JSPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.26%, as shares sank -28.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JSPR fell by -28.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -66.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7097. In addition, Jasper Therapeutics Inc saw 19.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JSPR starting from Lis William, who sale 7,965 shares at the price of $0.85 back on Oct 13. After this action, Lis William now owns 53,521 shares of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, valued at $6,777 using the latest closing price.

Mahal Jeetinder Singh, the of Jasper Therapeutics Inc, sale 9,000 shares at $1.66 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Mahal Jeetinder Singh is holding 287,223 shares at $14,915 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JSPR

The total capital return value is set at -94.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -68.10. Equity return is now at value -86.23, with -72.08 for asset returns.

Based on Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR), the company’s capital structure generated 10.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.21. Total debt to assets is 7.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 7.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.03.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.91.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Jasper Therapeutics Inc (JSPR) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.