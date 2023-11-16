IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IQV is 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IQV is $224.53, which is $19.91 above the current price. The public float for IQV is 180.75M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IQV on November 16, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

IQV) stock’s latest price update

IQVIA Holdings Inc (NYSE: IQV) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.67 compared to its previous closing price of 200.48. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-11-12 that IQVIA is a global provider of contract research services and data analytics for the healthcare industry. The company helps clients drive healthcare forward by providing insights and solutions to improve. The Net Debt/EBITDA ratio is 4.6x, moreover, 55% of its debt is at a floating rate, which is very worrying in an environment with high rates. Although the company doesn’t seem particularly expensive at its current valuation, I would demand a greater margin of safety until debt concerns are resolved.

IQV’s Market Performance

IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has experienced a 3.04% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 3.43% rise in the past month, and a -3.91% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for IQV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.85% for IQV’s stock, with a simple moving average of -0.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IQV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IQV stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for IQV by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IQV in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $202 based on the research report published on November 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IQV Trading at 3.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IQV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares surge +8.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IQV rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $189.94. In addition, IQVIA Holdings Inc saw 0.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IQV starting from Panagos Constantinos, who sale 27,317 shares at the price of $208.67 back on Sep 19. After this action, Panagos Constantinos now owns 14,250 shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc, valued at $5,700,340 using the latest closing price.

Knightly Kevin C, the of IQVIA Holdings Inc, sale 5,820 shares at $201.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 05, which means that Knightly Kevin C is holding 0 shares at $1,175,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IQV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.74 for the present operating margin

+27.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for IQVIA Holdings Inc stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.83. Equity return is now at value 20.01, with 4.45 for asset returns.

Based on IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV), the company’s capital structure generated 231.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.84. Total debt to assets is 52.69, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 226.94. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 68.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IQVIA Holdings Inc (IQV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.