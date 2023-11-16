Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for IONS is 0.48. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) is $53.66, which is $3.89 above the current market price. The public float for IONS is 140.24M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.92% of that float. On November 16, 2023, IONS’s average trading volume was 1.03M shares.

IONS) stock’s latest price update

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS)’s stock price has surge by 1.26relation to previous closing price of 49.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.69% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-13 that Preliminary data from a phase I/IIa study on Ionis’ (IONS) pipeline candidate, ION582, shows encouraging EEG and clinical observations in a phase I/IIa study.

IONS’s Market Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has seen a 5.69% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.60% gain in the past month and a 27.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.91% for IONS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.17% for IONS stock, with a simple moving average of 23.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on October 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 10.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 1.08% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.62%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS rose by +5.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.20. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 31.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from Swayze Eric, who sale 52 shares at the price of $47.95 back on Oct 17. After this action, Swayze Eric now owns 73 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $2,493 using the latest closing price.

Monia Brett P, the Chief Executive Officer of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 3,770 shares at $46.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Monia Brett P is holding 118,111 shares at $173,420 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-69.84 for the present operating margin

+93.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -45.92. The total capital return value is set at -20.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.64. Equity return is now at value -89.91, with -15.27 for asset returns.

Based on Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS), the company’s capital structure generated 239.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 70.50. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 237.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.44 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.07.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.