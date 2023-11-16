International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 27.19, but the company has seen a -6.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-31 that International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT ) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call October 31, 2023 8:00 AM ET Company Participants James Hurley – Senior Vice President, Investor Relations Vincent Sadusky – Chief Executive Officer Massimiliano Chiara – Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Barry Jonas – Truist Securities Chad Beynon – Macquarie Jeff Stantial – Stifel David Katz – Jefferies Joe Stauff – SIG Operator Hello and welcome to the International Game Technology Q3 2023 Earnings Call. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 55.72x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.00. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for International Game Technology PLC (IGT) by analysts is $35.57, which is $8.67 above the current market price. The public float for IGT is 104.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.98% of that float. On November 16, 2023, the average trading volume of IGT was 1.34M shares.

IGT’s Market Performance

IGT’s stock has seen a -6.76% decrease for the week, with a -11.37% drop in the past month and a -13.20% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.40% for International Game Technology PLC The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.42% for IGT’s stock, with a -6.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGT stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for IGT by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for IGT in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $31 based on the research report published on May 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IGT Trading at -9.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.35%, as shares sank -10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGT fell by -6.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.70. In addition, International Game Technology PLC saw 18.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for IGT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.04 for the present operating margin

+47.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Game Technology PLC stands at +6.51. The total capital return value is set at 11.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.57. Equity return is now at value 6.45, with 0.97 for asset returns.

Based on International Game Technology PLC (IGT), the company’s capital structure generated 421.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.83. Total debt to assets is 57.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 414.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.51 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

To sum up, International Game Technology PLC (IGT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.