Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.69relation to previous closing price of 79.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-15 that Bitcoin has more than doubled this year, helping stocks like Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN), Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR), PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) and Block Inc. (SQ).

Interactive Brokers Group Inc (NASDAQ: IBKR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.75. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) is $106.75, which is $26.57 above the current market price. The public float for IBKR is 102.34M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.79% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBKR on November 16, 2023 was 927.77K shares.

IBKR’s Market Performance

The stock of Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has seen a -0.16% decrease in the past week, with a -7.25% drop in the past month, and a -11.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.13% for IBKR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.44% for IBKR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.24% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IBKR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBKR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IBKR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IBKR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $113 based on the research report published on October 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IBKR Trading at -6.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBKR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -3.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBKR fell by -0.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.40. In addition, Interactive Brokers Group Inc saw 10.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBKR starting from Brody Paul Jonathan, who sale 2,201 shares at the price of $80.89 back on Nov 07. After this action, Brody Paul Jonathan now owns 0 shares of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, valued at $178,039 using the latest closing price.

Brody Paul Jonathan, the Chief Financial Officer of Interactive Brokers Group Inc, sale 9,200 shares at $80.27 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that Brody Paul Jonathan is holding 2,201 shares at $738,484 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBKR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+74.46 for the present operating margin

+90.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Interactive Brokers Group Inc stands at +9.08. The total capital return value is set at 28.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.94. Equity return is now at value 18.99, with 0.49 for asset returns.

Based on Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR), the company’s capital structure generated 5.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.26. Total debt to assets is 0.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -7.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Interactive Brokers Group Inc (IBKR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.