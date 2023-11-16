Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IMPL is 0.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IMPL is $40.00, which is $39.72 above the current price. The public float for IMPL is 7.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMPL on November 16, 2023 was 917.94K shares.

IMPL) stock’s latest price update

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IMPL)’s stock price has soared by 34.50 in relation to previous closing price of 0.21. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 21.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-08 that Impel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMPL ) stock is on the rise Friday after the company announced an amended credit agreement with Oaktree Fund Administration. This new credit agreement has Impel Pharmaceuticals obtaining a loan of $121.5 million from new and existing investors.

IMPL’s Market Performance

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has experienced a 21.12% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -18.16% drop in the past month, and a -55.92% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 21.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.80% for IMPL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for IMPL’s stock, with a -76.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMPL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMPL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for IMPL by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMPL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $21 based on the research report published on May 18, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

IMPL Trading at -28.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMPL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 21.94%, as shares sank -15.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -29.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMPL rose by +21.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -92.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2570. In addition, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -92.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for IMPL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-657.48 for the present operating margin

+39.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -840.28. The total capital return value is set at -182.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch -243.15. Equity return is now at value -2546.09, with -105.93 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.60.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc (IMPL) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.