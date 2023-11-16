IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IGMS is at -0.09. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IGMS is $21.22, which is $15.32 above the current market price. The public float for IGMS is 20.72M, and currently, shorts hold a 24.13% of that float. The average trading volume for IGMS on November 16, 2023 was 291.67K shares.

The stock price of IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: IGMS) has jumped by 21.90 compared to previous close of 4.84. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IGMS’s Market Performance

IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has seen a 13.68% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 30.53% gain in the past month and a -21.33% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.62% for IGMS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 29.13% for IGMS’s stock, with a -47.74% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IGMS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IGMS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for IGMS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IGMS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $55 based on the research report published on November 09, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

IGMS Trading at 1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IGMS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -79.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.62%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.61%, as shares surge +32.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IGMS rose by +13.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -74.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.64. In addition, IGM Biosciences Inc saw -65.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IGMS starting from Gauthier George, who sale 935 shares at the price of $7.95 back on Oct 02. After this action, Gauthier George now owns 39,082 shares of IGM Biosciences Inc, valued at $7,430 using the latest closing price.

Gauthier George, the Chief Commercial Officer of IGM Biosciences Inc, sale 936 shares at $9.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Gauthier George is holding 40,017 shares at $8,818 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IGMS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21324.23 for the present operating margin

-891.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for IGM Biosciences Inc stands at -20683.07. The total capital return value is set at -75.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -74.57. Equity return is now at value -81.88, with -46.94 for asset returns.

Based on IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS), the company’s capital structure generated 14.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.54. Total debt to assets is 8.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -56.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IGM Biosciences Inc (IGMS) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.