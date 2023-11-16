IAC Inc (IAC) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for IAC is also noteworthy at 1.34. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IAC is $72.18, which is $23.17 above than the current price. The public float for IAC is 74.55M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.46% of that float. The average trading volume of IAC on November 16, 2023 was 628.99K shares.

IAC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IAC Inc (NASDAQ: IAC) has increased by 2.07 when compared to last closing price of 48.02. Despite this, the company has experienced a 9.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-11-07 that While the top- and bottom-line numbers for IAC (IAC) give a sense of how the business performed in the quarter ended September 2023, it could be worth looking at how some of its key metrics compare to Wall Street estimates and year-ago values.

IAC’s Market Performance

IAC Inc (IAC) has experienced a 9.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 5.02% rise in the past month, and a -10.28% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for IAC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.66% for IAC stock, with a simple moving average of -10.05% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IAC stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for IAC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for IAC in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $54 based on the research report published on February 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IAC Trading at 2.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares surge +8.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IAC rose by +9.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.48. In addition, IAC Inc saw 10.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IAC starting from EISNER MICHAEL D, who purchase 32,600 shares at the price of $47.91 back on Nov 23. After this action, EISNER MICHAEL D now owns 157,084 shares of IAC Inc, valued at $1,561,866 using the latest closing price.

EISNER MICHAEL D, the Director of IAC Inc, purchase 73,641 shares at $46.78 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22, which means that EISNER MICHAEL D is holding 124,484 shares at $3,444,926 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.53 for the present operating margin

+55.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for IAC Inc stands at -22.40. The total capital return value is set at -2.93, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.84. Equity return is now at value -1.38, with -0.78 for asset returns.

Based on IAC Inc (IAC), the company’s capital structure generated 44.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.77. Total debt to assets is 25.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.63.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.12, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.37.

Conclusion

In summary, IAC Inc (IAC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.