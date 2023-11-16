Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN)’s stock price has dropped by -1.14 in relation to previous closing price of 11.00. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-11-06 that Bank stocks are down badly this year. Borrowing costs are sky-high, cutting into net interest income.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: HBAN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19x compared to its average ratio, , and the 36-month beta value for HBAN is at 1.15. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for HBAN is $11.84, which is $0.96 above the current market price. The public float for HBAN is 1.43B, and currently, shorts hold a 2.37% of that float. The average trading volume for HBAN on November 16, 2023 was 14.09M shares.

HBAN’s Market Performance

The stock of Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has seen a 6.72% increase in the past week, with a 7.57% rise in the past month, and a -2.38% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for HBAN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.21% for HBAN’s stock, with a -4.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

HBAN Trading at 6.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HBAN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares surge +8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HBAN rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.09. In addition, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. saw -22.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HBAN starting from Houston Helga, who sale 4,300 shares at the price of $10.46 back on Nov 07. After this action, Houston Helga now owns 595,514 shares of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., valued at $45,000 using the latest closing price.

Heller Paul G, the Sr. EVP & Chief Technology Off of Huntington Bancshares, Inc., sale 23,817 shares at $11.89 during a trade that took place back on Aug 09, which means that Heller Paul G is holding 505,910 shares at $283,215 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HBAN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.08 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. stands at +28.40. The total capital return value is set at 9.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.54. Equity return is now at value 13.21, with 1.29 for asset returns.

Based on Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN), the company’s capital structure generated 68.32 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.59. Total debt to assets is 6.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.21.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. (HBAN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.